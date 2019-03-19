MintCoin (MINT) Price Up 3.2% Over Last 7 Days

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 49.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. MintCoin has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $0.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MintCoin has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One MintCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Linda (LINDA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000172 BTC.

AllSafe (SAFE) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000727 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MintCoin Profile

MintCoin (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MintCoin is www.mintcoinofficial.eu.

Buying and Selling MintCoin

MintCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

