Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,924 Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,924 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,209,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,902,000 after buying an additional 53,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,914,000 after buying an additional 51,769 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Littelfuse by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,167,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,914,000 after buying an additional 51,769 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,307,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,757,000 after buying an additional 33,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 498,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,747,000 after buying an additional 266,946 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LFUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Longbow Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 31st. CIBC raised shares of Littelfuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Littelfuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $190.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.15 and a 52-week high of $238.10.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.77 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director William P. Noglows sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $105,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ian Highley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.98, for a total transaction of $195,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at $725,321.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,048 shares of company stock worth $585,025. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, and gas discharge tubes; and semiconductor and power semiconductor products, such as discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

