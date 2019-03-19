Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Lennar Co. (LEN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,797 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 11.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth $279,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 911,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,556,000 after acquiring an additional 23,347 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Lennar during the third quarter valued at about $915,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Lennar by 20.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 13,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Lennar from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. Buckingham Research started coverage on Lennar in a research report on Friday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 price target on Lennar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Lennar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Lennar from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

LEN stock opened at $47.86 on Tuesday. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $37.29 and a twelve month high of $64.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 11.48.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $800,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,845,690.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

