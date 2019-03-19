Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 51,800 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 74.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,800 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $388,000. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 896.1% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,259,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,895 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 185,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of FPE stock opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $19.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were issued a $0.0894 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. This is a boost from First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 51,800 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/mirae-asset-global-investments-co-ltd-sells-51800-shares-of-first-trust-preferred-securities-and-income-etf-fpe.html.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.