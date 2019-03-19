Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $11,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,431,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,443,000 after buying an additional 26,316 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $3,606,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $921,000.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $76.29 on Tuesday. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 2.12.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 51,810 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $3,920,462.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,917,785.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aaron I. Davis sold 50,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $2,384,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,409 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,101.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,851,130 shares of company stock worth $120,556,763 over the last ninety days. 4.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.

Mirati Therapeutics Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops targeted therapeutics to address the genetic, epigenetic, and immunological promoters of cancer. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, an oral spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of solid tumor; and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC) patients with CBL, chromosome 4q12, and RET genetic alterations, as well as mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC.

