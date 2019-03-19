Mirati Therapeutics’ (MRTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

MRTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,048. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 2.12.

In other news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aaron I. Davis sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $2,384,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,409 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,101.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,851,130 shares of company stock worth $120,556,763. 4.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 274,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,643,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops targeted therapeutics to address the genetic, epigenetic, and immunological promoters of cancer. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, an oral spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of solid tumor; and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC) patients with CBL, chromosome 4q12, and RET genetic alterations, as well as mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC.

