MIRQ Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (MRQ)

MIRQ (CURRENCY:MRQ) traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. In the last week, MIRQ has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. MIRQ has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $52.00 worth of MIRQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIRQ coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00001100 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000686 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000098 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000092 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adenz (DNZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About MIRQ

MIRQ (CRYPTO:MRQ) is a coin. MIRQ’s total supply is 2,085,844 coins. MIRQ’s official Twitter account is @MIRQCOIN. MIRQ’s official website is mirq.io.

Buying and Selling MIRQ

MIRQ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIRQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIRQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIRQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

