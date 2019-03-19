Mizuho Financial Group (MFG) Given Daily News Impact Score of 1.50

News coverage about Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Mizuho Financial Group earned a news impact score of 1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the bank an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th.

Shares of NYSE MFG opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. Mizuho Financial Group has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

