MML Investors Services LLC Has $28.55 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 216,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,580 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $28,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,182,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,043,000 after purchasing an additional 812,954 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 85.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,763,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,920 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,907,000 after purchasing an additional 56,826 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,572,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,545,000 after purchasing an additional 12,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,562,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,192,000 after purchasing an additional 95,559 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $154.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $123.80 and a 1-year high of $166.03.

