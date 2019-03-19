MML Investors Services LLC Has $60.06 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 613,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,084 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.1% of MML Investors Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $60,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 391.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock opened at $109.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $112.61.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

