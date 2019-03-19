MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 12,999 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $21,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 231.6% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 132,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after buying an additional 92,743 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 585.3% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 32,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 27,724 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,725,000. F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,914,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,841,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $49.53 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $42.11 and a 1 year high of $49.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.1399 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

