MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 22,584 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,288,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,584 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $17,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 110,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 36,549 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 75,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $14.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.0686 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Preferred ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

