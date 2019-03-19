Mongodb (MDB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has $117.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MongoDB, Inc. provides general purpose database platform. Its products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Enterprise for OEM, MongoDB Professional, MongoDB Stitch, MongoDB Atlas, Development Support, Ops Manager, Cloud Manager, Compass, Connector for business intelligence, and Connector for Spark. The company serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology and telecommunications industries. MongoDB, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Mongodb alerts:

MDB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Mongodb from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Nomura set a $63.00 target price on shares of Mongodb and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.08.

Mongodb stock opened at $137.98 on Friday. Mongodb has a twelve month low of $32.35 and a twelve month high of $138.06. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -79.30 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.20. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 54.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. The firm had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mongodb will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mongodb news, Director Kevin P. Ryan sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Meagen Eisenberg sold 18,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $1,501,714.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,607 shares of company stock valued at $20,225,910. 40.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Mongodb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Mongodb by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,688,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,731 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Mongodb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,633,000. SQN Investors LP purchased a new stake in Mongodb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,302,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mongodb by 1,628.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,918,000 after purchasing an additional 565,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mongodb (MDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.