Monster Beverage (MNST) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $62.32, but opened at $60.60. Monster Beverage shares last traded at $57.92, with a volume of 6556143 shares changing hands.

Specifically, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 25,719 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,534,909.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,881.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harold C. Taber, Jr. sold 11,772 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $748,463.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,253 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,637. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.55.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $924.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.75 million. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 74,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 41,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

