Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 71.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,446 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 192,894 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 1.4% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $20,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 580 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in TJX Companies by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 782 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $51,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,254.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TJX opened at $52.35 on Tuesday. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.86 and a fifty-two week high of $56.64. The company has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 57.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $2.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TJX shares. Loop Capital set a $47.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.06.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

