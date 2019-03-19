Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Twilio (TWLO)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $130.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $92.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on Twilio from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Twilio to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.24.

TWLO stock opened at $129.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.69 and a beta of 1.34. Twilio has a 12-month low of $35.89 and a 12-month high of $133.32.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $204.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.46 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 21.00% and a negative net margin of 18.76%. The business’s revenue was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 25,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $2,938,535.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 20,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total value of $2,168,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,535 shares of company stock valued at $11,069,842. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 625.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

