Morgan Stanley Has $1.36 Million Stake in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (PCK)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,885 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,412 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II in the third quarter worth $114,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II by 35.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,055 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 21,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II by 60.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,254 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 32,886 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE PCK opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%.

About Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

