Morgan Stanley Purchases New Position in Berry Petroleum Company LLC (BRY)

Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 78,557 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Berry Petroleum as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,195,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,080,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,936,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Berry Petroleum stock opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $965.12 million and a P/E ratio of 9.48. Berry Petroleum Company LLC has a fifty-two week low of $7.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The company had revenue of $280.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Berry Petroleum Company LLC will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Berry Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other Berry Petroleum news, Director Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 76,512 shares of Berry Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $886,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BRY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Berry Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Berry Petroleum in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

