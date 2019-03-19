Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 121,931 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,620,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,931 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 1.4% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $73,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000.

EFV stock opened at $49.69 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

