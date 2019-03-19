Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 1,672 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.25% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $52,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,499,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,736,000 after acquiring an additional 771,040 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 509,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,642,000 after buying an additional 41,277 shares during the last quarter.

VO stock opened at $160.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $129.51 and a one year high of $167.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

