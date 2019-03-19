MorphoSys (MOR) Given a €125.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Oddo Bhf set a €116.00 ($134.88) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Commerzbank set a €107.00 ($124.42) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Independent Research set a €104.00 ($120.93) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($132.56) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €101.30 ($117.79).

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MOR opened at €83.70 ($97.33) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.51. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of €76.45 ($88.90) and a 1-year high of €124.90 ($145.23). The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.52.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.