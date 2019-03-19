Mountain Province Diamonds (MPVD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 20th.

MPVD opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $2.92. The company has a market cap of $200.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of -0.19.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mountain Province Diamonds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mountain Province Diamonds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “average” rating and set a $2.80 price objective on shares of Mountain Province Diamonds in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company's primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué project comprising four mining leases covering an area of approximately 10,353 acres located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

