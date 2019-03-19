Mplx Lp (MPLX) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 119,856 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Mplx worth $19,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Mplx by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,130,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $246,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,283 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,713,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Mplx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,691,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mplx by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,228,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $825,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Mplx by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,550,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $198,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Mplx in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mplx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

MPLX stock opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $39.01.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing segments. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs); and gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

