MSA Safety Inc (MSA) Short Interest Up 47.5% in February

MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,021,170 shares, an increase of 47.5% from the February 15th total of 692,182 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 280,586 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In related news, insider William M. Lambert sold 24,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $2,545,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,871,969. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director L Edward Shaw, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $5,201,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 467,238 shares in the company, valued at $48,602,096.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MSA Safety by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,017,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,741,000 after purchasing an additional 65,504 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MSA Safety by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,459,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,257,000 after purchasing an additional 64,529 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in MSA Safety by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,459,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,257,000 after purchasing an additional 64,529 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in MSA Safety by 22.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,119,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,134,000 after purchasing an additional 206,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in MSA Safety by 11.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 992,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,617,000 after purchasing an additional 98,431 shares during the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on MSA shares. ValuEngine upgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $98.30 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSA Safety has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.10.

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $102.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. MSA Safety has a 12 month low of $80.08 and a 12 month high of $110.83.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $361.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.32 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 9.14%. MSA Safety’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MSA Safety will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

