MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Monday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Stephens cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $83.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.89.

Shares of MSM opened at $83.12 on Tuesday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $96.58. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $831.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Denis F. Kelly sold 1,180 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $96,972.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,156.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory Polli sold 12,736 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $1,051,993.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,810 shares of company stock worth $1,635,422 over the last three months. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

