Mustang Bio (MBIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Mustang Bio stock opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.42. Mustang Bio has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $11.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mustang Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mustang Bio stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.62% of Mustang Bio worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T (CAR T) cell technology. The company's CAR T product candidates include MB-101, a IL13Ra2 CAR T cell program which is in Phase I clinical study for glioblastoma; and MB-102, a CD123 CAR T cell program to treat acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; and MB-106, a CD20 CAR T cell program that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

