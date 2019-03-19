Nantahala Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 174,000 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 26,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IOVA opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.92.

IOVA has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

