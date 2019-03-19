Nantkwest (NK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 863,506 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 210% from the previous session’s volume of 278,145 shares.The stock last traded at $1.33 and had previously closed at $1.22.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nantkwest to $3.00 in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

The firm has a market cap of $101.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NK. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Nantkwest in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Nantkwest by 34.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 180,167 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Nantkwest by 338.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 180,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 139,431 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nantkwest by 75.0% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Nantkwest in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Nantkwest Company Profile (NASDAQ:NK)

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

