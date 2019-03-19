Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $1,746,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 464,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,344,000 after acquiring an additional 15,946 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 92,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 17,097 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BR shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Alan J. Weber sold 1,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $198,712.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,588 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,371.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $103.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.34 and a 12-month high of $138.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $953.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

