Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stake in M&T Bank Co. (MTB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,876,000 after buying an additional 234,015 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,761,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,067,000 after buying an additional 43,529 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 18.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,594,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,372,000 after buying an additional 247,005 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,500,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,785,000 after buying an additional 21,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,179,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,881,000 after buying an additional 167,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush set a $165.00 target price on M&T Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.27.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $174.73 on Tuesday. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.78 and a fifty-two week high of $192.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.27. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.10%.

In other M&T Bank news, insider Sabeth Siddique sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total transaction of $60,469.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,540.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Todaro sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.70, for a total value of $111,855.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,111,968. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stake in M&T Bank Co. (MTB)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/natixis-advisors-l-p-grows-stake-in-mt-bank-co-mtb.html.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.