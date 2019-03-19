Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 52,949 Shares of Corecivic Inc (CXW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,949 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.15% of Corecivic worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in Corecivic during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,561,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Corecivic by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,140,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,732,000 after buying an additional 950,910 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Corecivic by 1,707.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 836,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 789,856 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Corecivic by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,182,000 after buying an additional 454,650 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Corecivic by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 986,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,010,000 after buying an additional 437,500 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corecivic alerts:

In other news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 21,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $439,683.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,658,570.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXW opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Corecivic Inc has a twelve month low of $17.16 and a twelve month high of $26.09.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $482.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.32 million. Corecivic had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 11.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corecivic Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. This is a boost from Corecivic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.46%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $24.00 price target on shares of Corecivic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Corecivic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 52,949 Shares of Corecivic Inc (CXW)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/natixis-advisors-l-p-sells-52949-shares-of-corecivic-inc-cxw.html.

Corecivic Company Profile

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Corecivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corecivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.