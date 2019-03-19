Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NGVC) Holdings Cut by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE:NGVC) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.09% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of NGVC opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.74 million, a PE ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 0.98. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $221.52 million for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

