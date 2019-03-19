Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH)

Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,097,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424,139 shares during the quarter. Ashland Global makes up approximately 7.9% of Naya Capital Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $77,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,730,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,582,000 after acquiring an additional 152,555 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ashland Global by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,305,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,505,000 after purchasing an additional 17,170 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ashland Global by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,730,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,582,000 after purchasing an additional 152,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

In other Ashland Global news, insider Osama M. Musa sold 2,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $170,043.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $79.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $64.81 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.93%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.23 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Ashland Global from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Buckingham Research started coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashland Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/naya-capital-management-uk-ltd-boosts-holdings-in-ashland-global-holdings-inc-ash.html.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.