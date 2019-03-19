Nebula AI (NBAI) Price Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. During the last seven days, Nebula AI has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nebula AI has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $3,056.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebula AI token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, CoinBene and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $708.49 or 0.17407334 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00055024 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00001244 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

About Nebula AI

Nebula AI (CRYPTO:NBAI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,770,681,725 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,162,684,117 tokens. Nebula AI’s official website is www.nebula-ai.com. Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nebula AI

Nebula AI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebula AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebula AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

