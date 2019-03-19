Neovasc (NVC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Neovasc (TSE:NVC) (NASDAQ:NVCN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect Neovasc to post earnings of C($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Neovasc has a twelve month low of C$0.49 and a twelve month high of C$1.82.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc (Neovasc) is a specialty medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s segment is the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its products include the Tiara technology in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina, and tissue products.

