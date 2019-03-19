Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (UEPS) Receives $11.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UEPS. ValuEngine downgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Maxim Group set a $12.00 target price on Net 1 UEPS Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. B. Riley began coverage on Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th.

Shares of UEPS stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $225.06 million, a P/E ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.84.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.88). Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $97.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1,166.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 21,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 28,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 11,781 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 288.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 22,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

