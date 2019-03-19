Neuburgh Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (CHEF)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 777,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,268,000 after purchasing an additional 278,390 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,506,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,746,000 after buying an additional 32,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after buying an additional 32,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 8,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $268,023.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,404.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $90,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,105.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $920.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. Chefs’ Warehouse Inc has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $39.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $394.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 48,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

