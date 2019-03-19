Neuburgh Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in 3D Systems Co. (DDD)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,982 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

DDD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on 3D Systems to $8.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.14.

DDD opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.61. 3D Systems Co. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $21.78.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

