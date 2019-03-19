New Gold (NGD) Shares Gap Down to $0.85

New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.84, but opened at $0.85. New Gold shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 73075 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NGD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.25 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. GMP Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.15 target price on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 16th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.30 to $1.10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of New Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.45.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $157.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.79 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGD. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in New Gold by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 35,499,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693,991 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,332,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,350 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 209.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 3,824,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,141 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 19,036,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 5,271,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,200 shares during the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

