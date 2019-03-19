New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 10,310 Shares of RPC, Inc. (RES)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of RPC worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. FMR LLC lifted its position in RPC by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,540,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,519 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RPC by 4,461.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 585,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 572,532 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in RPC by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 759,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 395,831 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in RPC by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,473,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,803,000 after purchasing an additional 302,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RPC by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,661,000 after purchasing an additional 257,686 shares during the last quarter. 32.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on RPC in a report on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded RPC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded RPC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded RPC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Shares of NYSE RES opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. RPC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $20.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.98.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). RPC had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. RPC’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

In other news, Director Pam R. Rollins purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

