New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.42 Million Position in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3,095.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

REXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $35.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.87. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a one year low of $27.78 and a one year high of $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 8.81.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.81 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 168 properties with approximately 20.6 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

