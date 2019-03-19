New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.73 Million Holdings in Roku Inc (ROKU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 153.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,586 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Roku to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie cut shares of Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Loop Capital cut shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Roku to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $63.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -795.13 and a beta of 3.90. Roku Inc has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $77.57.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $275.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.57 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, VP Chas Smith sold 16,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $493,323.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $9,050,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 445,639 shares of company stock worth $23,706,555 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Player and Platform. Its platform allows users to search, discover, and access approximately 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 19.3 million active accounts.

