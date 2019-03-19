New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 6,893 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 371,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,568,000 after acquiring an additional 186,312 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 302,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,949,000 after buying an additional 24,643 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 233,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,296,000 after buying an additional 14,078 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPI opened at $62.29 on Tuesday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.03. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 21st that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 11.67%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on Group 1 Automotive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Group 1 Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

