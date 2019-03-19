Newmont Mining (NEM) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

Stock analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $38.40 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.36% from the stock’s previous close.

NEM has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Newmont Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmont Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont Mining from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Mining and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.96.

Get Newmont Mining alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.01. Newmont Mining has a 52-week low of $29.06 and a 52-week high of $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Newmont Mining had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Mining will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 17,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total transaction of $635,094.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 236,847 shares in the company, valued at $8,796,497.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $42,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 277,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,418,199.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,609. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Newmont Mining by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Newmont Mining by 377.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Mining Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

See Also: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.