Nike Inc Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.63 Per Share (NKE)

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nike in a research report issued on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia forecasts that the footwear maker will earn $3.63 per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock.

Get Nike alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Nike from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.62 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $84.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.16.

NYSE NKE opened at $87.82 on Monday. Nike has a 12-month low of $63.21 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $136.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Nike had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $14,810,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 284,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,089,810.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $11,052,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,687,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,361,745.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 800,000 shares of company stock worth $61,862,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Nike’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.