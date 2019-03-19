Nike (NKE) Given a $85.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Nike (NYSE:NKE) received a $85.00 price target from investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Monday, November 19th. Macquarie set a $98.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $69.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.47.

Shares of Nike stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $87.81. The stock had a trading volume of 187,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,414,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.14. Nike has a one year low of $63.21 and a one year high of $87.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.68.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Nike had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $14,810,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 284,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,089,810.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $12,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,539,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,276,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 800,000 shares of company stock worth $61,862,000. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Nike by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,095,107 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,363,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,484 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nike by 4.7% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Nike by 7.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,064,449 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,191,540,000 after buying an additional 1,015,073 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nike by 1,578.4% during the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 142,517 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,074,000 after buying an additional 134,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in Nike by 67.8% during the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 4,954 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

