Nike (NKE) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC to $92.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NKE. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Macquarie set a $98.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nike from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.16.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $87.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Nike has a twelve month low of $63.21 and a twelve month high of $87.99. The company has a market capitalization of $136.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Nike had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Nike’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other Nike news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $12,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,539,963 shares in the company, valued at $126,276,966. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $14,810,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 284,805 shares in the company, valued at $21,089,810.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 800,000 shares of company stock worth $61,862,000. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

