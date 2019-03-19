Nike (NKE) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $55.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 31.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NKE. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Monday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Macquarie set a $98.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.45.

NKE stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.13. 2,354,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,414,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Nike has a 52 week low of $63.21 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.68.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Nike had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nike will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $11,052,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,687,863 shares in the company, valued at $124,361,745.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $14,810,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 284,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,089,810.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 800,000 shares of company stock valued at $61,862,000 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nike by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

