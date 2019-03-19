Nike (NKE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nike (NYSE:NKE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Nike had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Nike to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NKE opened at $87.82 on Tuesday. Nike has a 12-month low of $63.21 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $136.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Nike from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a $78.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.16.

In other news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $14,810,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 284,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,089,810.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $11,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,687,863 shares in the company, valued at $131,653,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 800,000 shares of company stock worth $61,862,000. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

