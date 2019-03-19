NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH) Director James G. Jones Sells 12,500 Shares

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Director James G. Jones sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,635.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. NMI Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.38.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. NMI had a net margin of 39.24% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of NMI during the third quarter worth $2,409,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NMI by 109.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 11,216 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of NMI by 76.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 597,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,542,000 after acquiring an additional 258,159 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of NMI by 51.8% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of NMI by 20.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 81,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 13,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $27.00 price objective on shares of NMI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.22.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

